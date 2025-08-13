Angry Desire Luzinda’s ex Juma Seiko, revives demand for daughter’s DNA

Barely 24 hours after Ugandan gospel singers Desire Luzinda and Lucas Lubyogo a.k.a Levixone held a glamorous Kwanjula, her former lover, Lt Col Juma Seiko, has come out of the woodworks to revive an old fight with her over her daughter.

The wealthy businessman, who is currently based in Gulu claims has for years claimed paternity of Desire’s only daughter, Mitchelle Kaddu.

Desire Luzinda had her introduction yesterday

In a fiery interview with Bukedde TV on Wednesday morning, Seiko said that although he was upset that he wasn’t invited to Luzinda’s function, he understood that she might have felt nervous over the paternity issue.

Juma Seiko

She knows that I have a bond with her. It has nothing to do with love; that chapter was closed, and I wish her good luck with that young man, but I have something to grind with her, and it is affecting me a lot

She knows that blood is thicker than water. She knows that that child is mine. I have pushed her to go for a DNA test. Why has she declined? She refused to bring the girl from school, and yet we had agreed with her lawyers.

Seiko said he still keeps old messages between him and Desire from as far back as 2003 onwards, proving his claims.

He stated that he was ready to meet all the costs for the lab procedure, adding that he would never let the matter rest.

That girl is mine, even when you look into her eyes. This will never end. I am waiting for the right time to take action.

Desire Luzinda and daughter Mitchelle Kaddu/Instagram