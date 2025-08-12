Channel 44 presenter nominated for US awards

A Channel 44 presenter appears to have received some blessings following Benny Hinn's visit to Uganda.

Nicholas Kibalama, alias DJ Nick Dee, who works at the Rubaga-based station, has been nominated for US awards scheduled for next month.

The gospel awards in which he secured nominations are based in Atlanta, Georgia, and have been running for 18 years.

Nick Dee, who presents Big Tunes, a daily musical show, will compete with four to five other nominees in his nominated categories.

"I was nominated in more than one category, as was Channel 44 as a station. I'm grateful to God and pray that we bring the awards home," he says.

Nick Dee has been presenting the show for eight years and says he's delighted to finally receive recognition.

The nominations include presenter of the year, TV show of the year, and TV channel of the year, amongst others.