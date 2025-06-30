PHOTOS: Bemuga's son's 'classy' wedding gets netizens talking

The wedding of Bemuga's son, Akampa Leone Mugasha, got netizens talking as they were awed by the class on display during the wedding reception.

Akampa married Angela Tona Nalule, and they held their celebrations at Kigo Gardens in Wakiso District.

Bemuga, whose real name is Dr Ben Mugasha, is the founder of Bemuga Group, an asset-based company with the capacity to offer transport, heavy lifting, and heavy machinery rental services.

Being one of the richest men in Kampala, his son's wedding naturally attracted the crème de la crème of the city.

Among the guests was the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who was accompanied by his wife.

“Yesterday evening, my wife and I attended the wedding of Akampa Leone Mugasha, the son of renowned businessman Dr Ben Mugasha, popularly known as Bemuga, and his lovely bride, Angela Tona Nalule, at Kigo Gardens in Wakiso District,” Tayebwa posted on X on Sunday, following the wedding which was held on Saturday, 28 June.

He shared his history with Akampa:

“I have known Leone over time, and I’m proud of the progress he is making in life together with his group of young entrepreneurs. They are the future of our country.

“I equally shared a simple piece of advice with the couple: to always make prayer the foundation of their marriage and to respect one another. These values will strengthen their bond and sustain their union through all seasons of life.”

Both Bemuga and Tayebwa come from Mitooma District, where the latter serves as Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County.

“Since Bemuga comes from Mitooma District, many of us knew him from childhood. Growing up, he was the successful businessman we all admired, and many of us dreamed of becoming like him. I thanked him for being an inspiration to most of us,” said Tayebwa.

“Wishing Mugasha and Angela a joyful, blessed, and purposeful life together!”

A commenter who marvelled at the splendour of the reception posted: “I was seeing this wedding on Snap and asking myself, where do these young men get all this money!”

Another wrote: “This is the function where the bagole didn’t have to worry about any expenses. Hmmmh!”

Meanwhile, the wedding vows were presided over by Archbishop Steven Kazimba.

He posted on X: “I congratulate Leon and Angella Akampa Mugasha on their wedding today. It was a joy to officiate their marriage at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala @allsaintskla. Their father, Dr Ben Mugasha, is a dear friend. I wish the couple God’s abundant blessings in their new life together.”