Last Sunday, the Mestil Hotel gardens were transformed for the "summer chic" edition of Rise and Brunch, an event focused on R&B music, fine food, and bottomless Tanqueray cocktails.

The setting was designed to create a bright and vibrant Tanqueray experience. Guests at the event were provided with a gourmet brunch menu, complemented by a selection of expertly prepared Tanqueray gin and tonics, as well as Tanqueray No.10 cocktails.

Tanqueray's Summer Chic" R&B brunch

These beverage offerings were intended to reflect the brand's character, focusing on an upscale and refined presentation. The overall atmosphere aimed to blend culinary experiences with premium drinks.

Tanqueray's Summer Chic" R&B brunch

R&B Melodies Curated by Leading DJs

The musical backdrop for the afternoon was curated by Selector Jay and South Africa’s DJ Milo, who returned for the event. In line with the brunch's R&B theme, the musical selections included a mix of early 2000s classics and contemporary soulful R&B melodies.

These mixes provided the soundtrack for the event, engaging the attendees throughout the experience. Nancy Nansikombi, the Tanqueray Brand Manager for Uganda Breweries, spoke during the brunch, describing Tanqueray as a refined gin associated with high-end social occasions.

Tanqueray's Summer Chic" R&B brunch

She noted that R&B music evokes positive feelings, and that Tanqueray aims to provide exceptional experiences that align with such moments of enjoyment and indulgence, like the Rise and Brunch event.

Interactive Cocktail Experience and Brand Showcase

Nancy Nansikombi further explained that the "summer chic" edition provided another opportunity to distinguish the Tanqueray brand. The event aimed to highlight the "crisp, bold and unapologetic character of Tanqueray" through its citrus-inspired aesthetics and signature gin and tonic serves.

Tanqueray's Summer Chic" R&B brunch

A feature of this edition was an exclusive mobile cocktail experience, described as "high touch." During this segment, guests had the opportunity to participate in tailored cocktail-making sessions.

Tanqueray's Summer Chic" R&B brunch