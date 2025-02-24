Kyazze on Nwagi’s 'new' relationship with Swangz as record label undergoes changes

Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze has confirmed that singer Winnie Nwagi remains signed to the record label.

"Winnie Nwagi is still at Swangz Avenue," Kyazze said while appearing on NBS After 5 on February 24.

"We work with Winnie in different ways. We distribute her music. We book her. We manage her endorsements."

Kyazze explained that their contracts with artistes change over time, and if any changes occur regarding Nwagi’s arrangement, they will make an official announcement.

His remarks follow fresh speculation that Nwagi and her manager, George Bakuuta Gonzaga, had left the label.

He also noted that Swangz Avenue is evolving as they expand into new markets and will soon announce a new artiste signed in Tanzania.

Benon Mugumbya, a co-founder of Swangz Avenue, discovered Nwagi in 2014 when she finished as second runner-up in the second season of Coca-Cola Rated Next, where he was a judge.

In 2016, she released her debut song Embela, followed by Gwenonya. That same year, she achieved a breakthrough with Musawo, produced by the late Danz Kumapeesa.

She has since released multiple hit songs, and in 2022, she staged one of the most highly attended concerts in recent history at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

"All the artistes at Swangz, for as long as you have a running contract, it means you are happy with us and we are happy with you.

"The day you are not happy with us, you can terminate. The day we are not happy with you, we can terminate. So, until we make an announcement that we are not happy with one of our artistes, you can assume we are happy with all our artistes."