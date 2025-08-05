Ugandan sound producer Andrew Ahuurra crafts music for international film

Ugandan sound producer Andrew Ahuurra of Quad-A is involved in the upcoming feature film, "Three Cold Dishes," which is scheduled to premiere in cinemas in November 2025.

The collaboration was announced on Quad-A’s social media, where the team expressed its participation in the international project.

The announcement stated, “We are delighted to share our collaboration with @nissination, the music supervisor, and @burnaboygram in crafting the music for ‘Three Cold Dishes,’ which will be premiering in cinemas this November 2025.”

This project is noted as Burna Boy’s debut feature film, with direction by @iamasurf and production by @asurffilms. Quad-A also stated its anticipation of sharing the music and audio post-production work it contributed to the film.

Andrew Ahuurra in studio

Global Collaboration and Creative Vision

Andrew Ahuurra has developed a reputation as a sound designer in East Africa. His contribution to the film's musical identity aligns with his team’s stated mission of ‘REBRANDING AFRICA THROUGH SOUND’.

The involvement of Burna Boy, a globally recognised artist, alongside an international team of creatives, is expected to make "Three Cold Dishes" a notable film in its storytelling and in its presentation of African music and sound on screen.

The collaboration is seen as a development for African talent in global industries, reflecting the continent’s creative potential. It is also considered a positive development for Uganda's film and music production sector.

Anticipation for a Landmark Film

With the film's premiere approaching in November 2025, there is anticipation for the results of this collaboration.

The work of Andrew Ahuurra and the Quad-A team is expected to contribute to the film’s overall identity. The project is positioned as a significant step for African creatives on a global platform.

The involvement of talent from different countries suggests a merging of creative perspectives. This collaboration demonstrates how African sound and music are being presented to a wider audience through feature films.