New York Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani returns to Uganda

New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, whose Ugandan heritage is a defining part of his identity, has announced his return to Uganda.

He’s back in the country to celebrate his marriage to Rama Duwaji with family and friends.

He announced the return in a video posted on the social media platform X.

Mamdani, who was born and raised in Kampala and lived here until the age of five, stated, "I’m going back to Uganda. I’m headed there in a personal capacity to celebrate Rama and I’s marriage with our family and friends.”

The 33-year-old’s father's family has generations of East African roots, originally hailing from Gujarat, India.

Mamdani was legally married in New York City in February and also celebrated his marriage in Dubai in December. He is expected to return to New York by the end of July.

Political Stance and Controversial Commentary

Mamdani's announcement of an international trip comes despite his earlier public stance during a primary debate, where he stated he would not take any foreign trips if elected mayor, preferring to "address New Yorkers across the five boroughs."

He was notably one of the few candidates who expressed he would not visit Israel as mayor, citing his support for an economic boycott in response to the treatment of Palestinians, and uncertainty about potential entry restrictions due to his stance.

Furthermore, Mamdani's Ugandan background has drawn xenophobic comments, particularly online, with some critics urging him to "go back to Africa."

In a sarcastic yet pointed response, Mamdani directly addressed these comments in his video: “Being a politician means listening, not just to your supporters, but your critics, too... I hear you and I agree: I’m going back to Uganda.”

From Young Cardamom to Mayoral Candidate

Before his current political ascendancy, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and state assembly member from Queens, had a notable hip-hop career rooted in Uganda.

Around a decade ago, operating under the moniker Young Cardamom, he collaborated with Ugandan rapper HAB. Their 2016 EP, "Sidda Mukyaalo" (Luganda for "No going back to the village"), explored urban life in Kampala, addressing issues like racism and corruption with a unique blend of Luganda, English, and Hindi lyrics.

Zohran Mamdani

A memorable moment from this period was his performance at the Nyege Nyege Festival in Jinja in 2016, a clip of which was recently shared by the festival's official X account, sparking nostalgia and surprise among those unaware of his musical past.

Mamdani’s deep connection to Kampala, as an "Asian Ugandan" who considers the city his sole "village," profoundly influenced his artistic and later, political, authenticity.

Navigating Political Scrutiny

Mamdani's journey back to Uganda comes amidst heightened political scrutiny in the U.S.

Following his victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, he now faces a general election against a diverse field of candidates, including an independent Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, independent Jim Walden, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, also running as an independent.

His naturalisation as a U.S. citizen in 2018 has also come under recent scrutiny, with one right-leaning House Republican calling for an investigation into the proceedings.

President Donald Trump further fueled this by stating he would look into whether Mamdani is "here illegally."