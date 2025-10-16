Chaos at airport as Raila Odinga body returns from India

Moments of solemnity turned into a security crisis at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, 16 October, as a large section of supporters gathered to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga breached security barriers and flooded the runway.

The chaotic scenes unfolded immediately after the aircraft carrying the remains of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader from India touched down.

Videos confirmed the deterioration of order as ODM supporters, having seemingly overpowered security personnel stationed at the VIP gates, forced their way into the highly restricted airport grounds.

They scattered across the tarmac, breaching the perimeter just minutes before Mr Odinga’s casket was due to be offloaded from the plane onto a waiting gun carriage.

The breach prompted an immediate high-level response. General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Defence Forces (KDF), was quickly seen on site, attempting to restore calm and manage the rapidly growing crowd.

Shortly thereafter, military vehicles were spotted arriving, signaling that significant reinforcements had been deployed to secure the premises and contain the crowd, ensuring the safe continuation of the state funeral procedures.

The arrival of the former Prime Minister’s body in Nairobi marks the commencement of a meticulously planned four-day State Funeral programme.

Announced a day earlier by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the State Funeral Committee, the schedule is expected to draw massive crowds as the nation honours the respected leader.

Upon arrival, and after being received by President William Ruto, the body was to be transported to the Lee Funeral Home before being moved to Parliament Buildings from 12 pm to 5 pm for a public viewing.

The official ceremonies are set to begin in earnest on Friday, 17 October, with a national service at Nyayo Stadium. This event is specifically planned to adhere to state protocols, ensuring the dignity and respect befitting a national hero, and is expected to host dignitaries and VVIPs from across the world.

Raila Odinga's body before leaving India

The Nairobi segment of the programme concludes on Friday evening when the body is taken to the family’s Karen home for an overnight stay.

On Saturday, 18 October, the final journey begins as the body is flown to Kisumu. A public viewing is scheduled at Moi Stadium between 9 am and 3 pm, following which the procession will travel by road to Bondo, Siaya County, for an overnight vigil.

The State Funeral will culminate on Sunday, 19 October, with the burial taking place at Mr Odinga’s Opoda farm in Bondo, conducted by the Anglican Church in accordance with the family’s faith and traditions.