Fleeing Syrian President Assad’s plane ‘vanishes from sky’ as rebels seize power

Syrian rebel groups took control of Damascus, marking the symbolic end of President Bashar al-Assad's nearly 14-year reign.

After weeks of swift victories across several major cities, the rebels advanced into the capital with little resistance.

Assad’s forces, demoralised and depleted, had all but crumbled under the pressure.

The streets of Damascus were soon filled with jubilant crowds, celebrating the collapse of a regime that had been synonymous with violence and repression.

The fall of Damascus signalled the de facto collapse of the Assad regime, which had clung to power through years of brutal civil war, aided by foreign allies like Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah.

The rebels’ rapid march through the capital was the culmination of a years-long struggle, but it was also a stunning development with profound regional implications.

As the balance of power shifted in Syria, many feared the immediate destabilisation of the region and the wider Middle East.

Assad’s Flight and the Mysterious Disappearance

As rebel forces seized control of key locations in Damascus, including the infamous Sednaya prison and the international airport, a plane was seen leaving Damascus International Airport.

According to FlightRadar, the plane was an Ilyushin-76, a large military transport aircraft, which was suspected to be carrying President Assad.

As it flew northwards, the aircraft changed course near the city of Homs, descending rapidly before completely disappearing from radar.

Eyewitnesses and military officials in the region were left baffled by the sudden loss of communication.

The disappearance of Assad’s plane added a layer of intrigue to an already chaotic situation. Did the plane crash, or was it forced down?

Were the rebels involved in bringing it down, or had the plane simply vanished into the vast skies above Syria?

No wreckage was found, and no distress signals were received, leaving the fate of the Syrian president uncertain.

The world watched as the news unfolded, with experts and analysts scrambling to piece together the puzzle.

Was Assad still alive? Had he escaped, or was he caught in the collapse of his own regime?

A New Beginning for Syria?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Assad’s fate, the rebels remained focused on restoring stability to the country. Hadi al-Bahra, the leader of the Syrian National Coalition, declared that the Assad regime had fallen.

His message was one of hope, stating that the goal was not revenge, but the restoration of security and stability.

Rebel leaders, including Abu Mohammed al-Jolani of the Islamist group HTS, called for a peaceful transition of power, urging rebel forces to avoid targeting state institutions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, who remained in Damascus, signalled a willingness to work toward a peaceful resolution.

He urged both sides to refrain from violence, emphasising the importance of preserving the country’s institutions.

As Syria’s political landscape shifted, the international community kept a close watch on the developments.

The United States, led by President Biden, promised to monitor the situation closely, underscoring the significance of these dramatic events in the broader geopolitical context.