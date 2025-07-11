Just in: State Prosecutor found dead at home in Kasangati

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has lost yet another of its members under unclear circumstances.

Mrs Fatuma Nabiwemba, who has served among others as the deputy head of department, Inspections and quality assurance in the DPP’s office, is dead.

Fatuma’s body was found this Friday morning in her house located in Wampewo in Kasangati, Wakiso District, according to reports.

Police have started looking into the circumstances of her death, given her recent disappearance.

It is reported that Fatuma had disappeared from her home and had not been seen by friends and family for three days, until her body was found.

2017 disappearance

This was not her first time going missing.

In December 2017, she disappeared from home for about two and a half months, sparking a major police search and concern among family members.

Her husband, Ibrahim Ssendagire, said at the time that he suspected that the disappearance was linked to the death of their two-month-old baby.