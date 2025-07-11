List: 118 roads set for upgrade in Kampala

Kampala is on the cusp of a transformative infrastructure overhaul, with an ambitious project set to rehabilitate and upgrade over 118 roads across all five divisions of the city.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Thursday solidified this vision by signing an agreement with COLAS, a prominent UK-based global infrastructure firm, marking the official commencement of the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project (KCRBUP). ‘

A Major Investment in Urban Infrastructure

The KCRBUP represents an investment of Euros 250 million, fully financed by UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Tiffany Kirlew the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda noted that this is the sixth major infrastructure project supported by UKEF in Uganda and COLAS's second in the last eight years, bringing the total UKEF portfolio with Uganda to over $1 billion at financial close.

The project is designed to span four years, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade of road networks throughout Kampala.

The Central Division stands to benefit most significantly, with 54 roads earmarked for improvement, followed by Nakawa with 27, Kawempe with 15, Makindye with 14, and Rubaga with 8.

Breakdown of Roads to Be Upgraded

The 118 roads earmarked for rehabilitation are spread across Kampala’s five divisions:

Central Division (54 roads) – Includes key routes like Kamwokya–Mbazira Road, Clinic Road, Gowan Road, and Katale Road.

Nakawa Division (27 roads) – Covers Kelementi Lubwama Road, Mulago Church Road, and Ssebagala Road.

Kawempe Division (15 roads) – Features Mulwanyamuli Road, Katoogo Road, and Naalya Road.

Makindye Division (14 roads) – Targets St. Kizito Jambura Road, Buziga Islamic Road, and Tank Hill Bypass.

Rubaga Division (8 roads) – Includes Faraday Road and Kirombe Road.

Additionally, three pedestrian bridges will be constructed at:

Uganda Management Institute (Jinja Road)

Kawempe Hospital

Queensway (Entebbe Road)

The extensive scope of the project goes beyond mere road resurfacing. It encompasses the construction of modern walkways, the installation of efficient buried drainage systems, the deployment of solar street lighting for enhanced visibility and safety, and strategic landscaping aimed at beautifying the urban environment.

Crucially, three modern pedestrian bridges will be erected at vital locations: Uganda Management Institute along Jinja Road, Kawempe Hospital, and Queensway along Entebbe Road. These bridges are expected to significantly improve pedestrian safety and mobility in these high-traffic areas.

Driving Local Economic Growth

A key aspect of this project, championed by Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, is its commitment to fostering local economic growth. Minister Kabanda emphasised the imperative of strict supervision and the utilisation of local materials and labour to ensure that Ugandans directly benefit from this substantial investment.

This commitment translates into tangible opportunities: between 200 and 300 Ugandans are projected to gain direct employment through the KCRBUP, while a substantial portion – at least 40% – of the work will be subcontracted to local firms. Furthermore, the majority of the construction materials required for the project will be sourced locally, injecting capital directly into the Ugandan economy.

KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the President, the Ministry of Finance, and political leaders, which made this project a reality.

She pledged the commitment of all stakeholders to deliver the project with the urgency the people of Kampala have long awaited, underscoring the collective desire for improved infrastructure.

KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki

Collaborative Vision for a Better Kampala

The signing ceremony, held at the Mayor’s Parlor, brought together key dignitaries, including Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, State Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye, KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda, Tiffany Kirlew.

KCCA Executive Director Buzeki articulated the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, “This partnership marks a significant step toward transforming Kampala into a resilient, livable, and sustainable city. Our residents deserve safe, accessible, and beautiful roads and this project brings that vision to life.”

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago welcomed the investment as “a great moment” for Kampala, acknowledging the city's current challenges with mobility and expressing optimism that the project would significantly improve its infrastructure.

He also urged for timely and transparent implementation, highlighting the importance of accountability. Eng. Lars Jensen, COLAS Country Manager, conveyed his company’s pride in contributing to Kampala’s transformation, vowing to adhere to global best practices in safety, transparency, and sustainability throughout the project’s execution.

Connecting Communities and Enhancing Mobility

The KCRBUP adds to KCCA’s ongoing efforts to enhance Kampala’s road network. These include the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), which covers 70 kilometres, and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Urban Development Programme, targeting at least 81 kilometres.