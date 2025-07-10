Bitature's son Marvin is dead

The family of Bitature is mourning the death of their son, Marvin Beine “Boyo” Bitature, who passed away on Thursday, July 10.

He was 35 years old, having been born on September 7, 1989.

Marvin was the son of George Bitature, a young brother of businessman Patrick Bitature.

In a heartfelt notice issued on Thursday, the family described Beine as “a loving father, husband, and brother.”

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed by the family.

The family has announced detailed funeral arrangements for the deceased’s final journey.

A vigil Mass will be held today, Thursday, 10 July, at 6:30 PM at Plot 9, Malcolm X Road in Kololo.

The funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, 11 July 2025, at 2:00 PM at St. Charles Lwanga Church, Ntinda.

The burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, 12 July, at 12 noon at the Bitature residence in Ibanda District.

Messages of condolence and support have begun pouring in from friends, relatives, and the wider public, expressing grief and solidarity with the family during this difficult time.

Senior Presidential Advisor Colonel Edith Nakalema posted on X: "I can’t find the words to express how sad I am following the passing of Marvin Beine Bitature. His grieving parents, Patrick and Carol @BitaturePatrick, are dear friends of mine who’ve made significant contributions to the development of our country. This is heartbreaking news!