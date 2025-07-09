Acidic Vokoz plans another major concert

Singer Acidic Vokoz has announced plans for another major concert following the immense success of his debut event in 2024.

The musician revealed Wednesday that the public has been persistently asking when his next concert will take place.

"The fans have been pushing for it. They call me all the time asking when my next concert is. So, I think soon I will announce the dates," Acidic Vokoz shared this morning.

A Show to Remember: The First Concert

Acidic Vokoz’s first concert in 2024 was hailed by experts as one of the biggest of the year.

The event, at Lugogo which attracted thousands of fans, was praised for his stage presence, elaborate performances, and overall execution.

The success of the concert has made Vokoz a household name, and fans continue to clamor for his return to the stage.

“I believe it will be as massive as the first one because I am still a big artist as long as Allah has granted me life,” Vokoz expressed with optimism, further hinting that future concerts might even be scheduled twice a year.

Looking Ahead: Big Concerts on the Horizon

The anticipation for Vokoz's next big event continues to grow, with the artist expressing plans to make his concerts a regular feature.

