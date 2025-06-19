New HIV prevention drug approved; Byanyima decries high price

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS and United Nations Undersecretary-General, has voiced her strong concerns about the high price of lenacapavir, the newly FDA-approved long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved long-acting injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention.

The new medicine is administered by injection once every 6 months and is a big step in improving prevention options for people at risk of HIV infection around the world.

However, the proposed cost of $28,218 per person per year in the United States (about Shs 101 million) has raised alarms within the global health community.

High prices condemned

In response to the news of the drug’s approval, Byanyima said that while lenacapavir could be a game-changer in the fight against HIV, it would be rendered ineffective if priced out of reach for those who need it most.

“This is a breakthrough moment. The approval of lenacapavir is a testament to decades of public investment, scientific excellence, and the contributions of trial participants and communities. I congratulate Gilead and US partners for advancing this important innovation,” Byanyima said.

“But it is beyond comprehension how Gilead can justify a price of $28,218. If this game-changing medicine remains unaffordable, it will change nothing. I urge Gilead to do the right thing. Drop the price, expand production, and ensure the world has a shot at ending AIDS.”

Lenacapavir's Potential and Its Sky-High Price

Byanyima, along with many experts, believes that this price is far too high, especially when the drug could be produced for much less. According to UNAIDS research, lenacapavir could be manufactured for as little as $40 per person per year, and this could fall to $25 with higher demand.

While lenacapavir holds promise, Byanyima says its effectiveness in curbing new HIV infections would be compromised if it remains unaffordable.

The high price contrasts sharply with the need for widespread access to prevention methods, particularly in low-income countries where HIV remains a major health challenge.

Byanyima’s call for more affordable pricing reflects her belief that accessible HIV prevention is crucial to global efforts in ending the AIDS epidemic.