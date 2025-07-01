Bobi Wine recounts 24-year-old friendship with fallen radio veteran Claire Choppa

Bobi Wine, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), this Tuesday afternoon joined numerous mourners at the funeral of Claire Choppa, a veteran radio host and executive.

Choppa, a respected journalist and radio personality in Western Uganda, passed away last weekend after a brief hospitalisation due to a hypertension-related complication.

Born Claire Caroline Ekiyasimire, she had a distinguished career, working as a mid-morning show host and later as station manager at Vision Group’s Radio West.

At the time of her passing, she was the manager of Greater Africa Radio in Mbarara City.

Flanked by the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Bobi Wine, recounted to mourners the memories of his long-standing friendship with Choppa, which he revealed spanned 24 years.

A chance encounter in 2001

The opposition leader stressed that he was attending not as a political leader, despite Choppa being a party member, but as a friend.

Bobi Wine recounted their first meeting in December 2001. At that time he was an emerging musician, performing mostly karaoke, and struggling to get his music played on air.

He recalled that only one presenter, Bob King on UBC's Green Channel, would play his music, and only after midnight.

Artists like him them, he said, had to work tirelessly to promote their music, especially in Buganda where competition was fierce, and ragga music was not yet widely understood.

A leap of faith and a kind gesture

In December 2001, Bobi Wine travelled to Rwebikoona for a karaoke night, hoping to promote his music.

While listening to Radio West, he decided to visit the station and offer his CD.

He arrived at 10 PM, only to be told the music director was unavailable and he would have to return the following day.

With limited funds, having just earned Shs 5,000 from his performance, and a CD that cost a hefty Shs 30,000 to burn, he couldn't leave it behind.

He spent the night on a bench at the station.

At 6 AM, Claire Choppa arrived in a white jacket.

"At first I thought I was meeting a wrong person; I thought a person named Choppa would be a man," he admitted. He introduced himself and presented his song. Choppa then asked him for an a cappella performance, which he delivered, and she evidently loved it.

Upon returning to Kampala, Bobi Wine anxiously listened to Radio West for an entire week, but his song didn't play.

He initially felt disheartened, assuming it was another station that, like others, demanded money he didn't possess.

"I had been to all radio stations, but they were asking for money which I did not have," he explained.

However, his persistence paid off. "I waited for another week and then one day; I heard the song (Akagoma) playing on her program," he recalled.

After the song, Choppa spoke about it and introduced him to her listeners.

"That was the first time I was introduced to the people of Western Uganda, it was by the woman we are laying to rest today. I respected her since then," he said, visibly moved.

An unstoppable career takes off

In January 2002, Bobi Wine received a call from Blackman Ambrose of Radio West, who informed him they wanted to book him for their 2002 Valentine's show, as his song had become "massive" in Western Uganda.

He recounted asking for a "staggering Shs 100,000," expecting them to decline, but they agreed. He performed at Agip Motel that night.

"That night I left Mbarara a different Bobi Wine. It unlocked my career and I was unstoppable," he declared. Bobi Wine concluded his remarks by expressing his profound sadness at Choppa's passing, especially as he felt he hadn't yet achieved all his goals while she was still alive.