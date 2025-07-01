38 arrested as police descend on brothel, criminal black spots in Kajjansi

Police arrested 38 suspects following an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal black spots in Kajjansi Police Division.

The operation, which began at around 3am on Tuesday, July 1, saw a team of officers carry out routine patrols based on actionable information regarding criminal elements who habitually gather, gamble, and loiter in known crime-prone areas of Lweza.

18 suspects were picked up from Muchanga, 20 from Kajjansi, and 10 from Sanyu Brothel, one of the mapped crime hotspots.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, preliminary findings indicate that in areas such as Muchanga, a number of youths disguise themselves as bottle and dustbin collectors but, during odd hours, attack homes and rob residents of their valuables.

Some suspects were found in possession of housebreaking implements, including two pliers, three testas, and three knives.

The recovered exhibits were secured as evidence. Statements from complainants and arresting officers were recorded, according to Owoyesigyire.

He said all 38 suspects were detained at Bwebajja and Lubowa Police Stations pending further investigations and subsequent arraignment. Most of the arrested suspects are aged between 17 and 23 years.

He said the police remain committed to protecting communities by disrupting criminal networks and ensuring those involved are brought to justice.