Brig. Muwonge takes over from Gen. Birungi as Mountain Division commander

Major General James Birungi has officially handed over command of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa to Brigadier General Paul Muwonge.

The ceremony took place at the Division Headquarters in Muhooti, Fort Portal, and was presided over by the Commander Land Forces, Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga.

Lt Gen Muhanga commended Maj Gen Birungi for his distinguished service, noting the significant achievements registered under his leadership within a short period.

He highlighted Maj Gen Birungi’s direct and active involvement in operations, which, he said, greatly contributed to the success of the Division.

He went on to describe Brig Gen Muwonge as a diligent and capable officer, well-positioned to build on the legacy of his predecessor.

“He is a hardworking officer who will take this Division forward. I urge all brigade commanders, principal staff officers, and unit leaders to support him fully,” said Lt Gen Muhanga.

Maj Gen Birungi expressed deep appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for the trust placed in him to lead the Mountain Division.

He also thanked them for his new appointment as Uganda’s Defence Advisor in Burundi.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve. I thank the officers and men of the Division for their unwavering cooperation, loyalty, and professionalism,” he said.

In his inaugural address, Brig Gen Muwonge thanked the Commander-in-Chief and the CDF for their confidence in his leadership.

“I pledge to serve with honour, loyalty, integrity, and dedication,” he stated, reaffirming the Division’s motto, We Scale the Heights.

He reiterated the Division’s commitment to maintaining regional peace and countering terrorism within its area of responsibility.

Brig Gen Muwonge also acknowledged the continued support of the Commander Land Forces, which he said has been critical to the Division’s operational success.

Paying tribute to Maj Gen Birungi, Brig Gen Muwonge presented him with a souvenir in appreciation of his leadership and service.

He assured the troops that his command would focus on welfare and operational readiness.

“To the officers and men under my command, I am your technical team leader. I will ensure you are equipped and supported to perform your duties efficiently. Every role matters,” he said.