Spice Diana's bizarre comment when asked about friendship with Sheebah

Spice Diana seems keen on reigniting her beef with Sheebah Karungi.

In her latest media interview, she was asked what happened since she used to be friends with Sheebah Karungi.

Her response to the reporter was: "My brother, let me go to the toilet."

Of recent, there have also been rumours that Karungi, better known as Queen Sheebah, underwent plastic surgery to enhance her bum and hips.

During the interview, the issue was raised and Diana said while you can never say never, she would never consider altering her body.

She also noted that she dislikes tattoos and has only one small mural on her body.

Sheebah and Diana have had beef for years, mostly fuelled by their fans on social media.

Some entertainment critics like Eddie Sendi say the two always court controversy as a marketing tool because they lack enough money to promote their music conventionally.

Eddie Sendi

"From experience, there's no beef between Sheebah and Spice Diana. They just want to sell their brands through controversy... It is all about 'talkability' and pushing their brands," said Sendi last year.

"They have no money to advertise their brands."

He was, however, quick to note that having no beef does not necessarily make them friends.

Throughout their years of beef, there have been times when they worked together.

For instance, Diana invited Karungi to the launch of her Extended Play, or mini-album, in May 2022.

When Karungi held a concert in December 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel, Diana attended, and Karungi later returned the favour when Diana held a concert in 2023.