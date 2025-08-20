Minister Balaam orders arrest of Chosen Becky's fiance for defilement 

Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youths and Children’s Affairs, has ordered the arrest of Abdul Khadir Ssekajja, a photographer who recently proposed marriage to songstress Chosen Becky.

The minister on Tuesday summoned Ssekajja to appear in his office today, Wednesday, failure of which, the police should hunt him and arrest him.

The charges

Ssekajja faces charges of alleged defilement and child neglect, according to the minister.

The photographer was accused by a 19-year-old woman named Rashida of defiling her at a tender age and refusing to take care of their children.

Rashida, who hails from Semuto, told the minister at a press conference that she has two children with Ssekajja.

She said she had their first child when she was only 16.

Their second-born is now 18 months old.

Child neglect

Rashida says Ssekajja forbade her from working, but has since stopped providing for the children.

“The kids have nothing to eat, they are not in school,” she said. “He has stopped talking to us or picking up phone calls.”

Hon Balaam Barugahara

A visibly furious Minister Balaam described Ssekajja as ‘foolish’ and vowed to have him face the music for his actions.

“He has to be arrested for defilement and child neglect. He defiled you and now does not want to take care of his children,” he said.

