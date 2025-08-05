Chosen Becky stunned by surprise marriage proposal from lover

Songstress Chosen Bekcy has Tuesday evening joined the list of Ugandan celebrities taken off the shelf.

Becky was thrown a surprise marriage proposal, where her lover, Abdul Khadir Ssekajja, popped the big question.

The lavish outdoors fete was graced by friends and associates of the couple.

Chosen Becky proposal

The surprise was planned and orchestrated through Maria’s Bridals, who tricked Becky into thinking she was going for a photo shoot for the company.

Dressing her up in an elegant white gown, with flawless make-up, they drove her off to the venue where she encountered her lover, down on his knee.

Chosen Becky proposal

Breaking into tears, the songstress rushed for a warm embrace from Ssekajja before accepting the proposal.

In a heartfelt message, he promised Becky that she would ‘never cry again’ with him.

Chosen Becky with her man, Abdul Khadir Ssekajja

A dream come true

Since breaking up with her ex-lover and father of her children, Dictator Amir, early this year, Becky has repeatedly fantasised about being proposed to and having a big wedding.