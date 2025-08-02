Ivan Mukiza: A dancer,  activist  championing youth well-being

Ivan Mukiza, known professionally as Ivo Official, is utilising his platform as a professional dancer and youth influencer to advocate for mental health awareness among students across Uganda.

Born and raised in Kampala, with roots in Kisoro District, Ivo Official has established himself within Uganda’s creative sector.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Kampala International University, graduating in 2023.

Through his company, Talent Walls Management, he has combined his interests in performance, advocacy, and youth empowerment.

Ivo is known for his stage presence and choreography, having performed on platforms such as East Africa’s Got Talent, Coke Studio Africa, and the HiPipo Music Awards.

His work also includes appearances in various music videos for prominent artists, including "Practical" by Eddy Kenzo, "Bwe Paba" by Fik Fameica and Sheebah, "Adam" by An-Known, and "Koona" by Vinka.

Launching Party Parade: Addressing Student Mental Health

Ivo Official has recently directed his efforts towards mental health advocacy. In early 2024, he initiated Party Parade, a school outreach campaign designed to address mental health challenges among students through creative expression, dance, and open dialogue.

This initiative concluded with an event at Kati Kati Grounds in Lugogo on May 18, 2024.

Ivo stated, "Many young people are suffering in silence. We wanted to create a space where they could feel heard, express themselves, and connect with others facing similar struggles."

Through Party Parade, Ivo and his team visited schools across Uganda, conducting workshops and interactive sessions. These sessions encouraged students to discuss their emotional and psychological well-being openly, utilising dance, art, music, and storytelling to foster self-expression and build supportive peer environments.

The initiative, managed under Talent Walls, involved collaborations with other creative professionals and mental health specialists to ensure students received accurate information and emotional support. Ivo emphasised, "It’s not just about performance—it’s about purpose."

Digital Influence and Future Aspirations

The young talent is also a co-founder of the BSD Crew and Tucheze Dance Initiative, both platforms dedicated to mentoring young dancers and creatives.

His work merges artistic performance with social activism, aiming to inspire and unite individuals. His digital footprint also contributes to his outreach, particularly on TikTok, where he has approximately 2 million followers.