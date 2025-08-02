I’m marriage material but not ready for marriage - Karole Kasita

Singer Karole Kasita says she is marriage material, but feels she is not yet ready for marriage.

While speaking on Galaxy TV, Karole Kasita revealed her preference for staying single stems from her unwillingness to live with a man under the same roof.

She argued that she prefers an arrangement where her lover lives separately and only pays occasional visits, other than sharing the same space on a daily basis, as is the culturally accepted age-old norm.

“There are marriages where each one stays on their own, but you are so much in love,” she said before adding.

“It’s very important for each one of us to stay in their houses. Because I can’t stand seeing my partner for one week.”

When asked about her ideal partner, the Go singer said she prefers someone who gives her peace, understands her space and is available when she needs him.

“That is why I’m not married. I have choices; otherwise, I would be married already. I’m marriage material, but I choose not to be there,” she argued.

“I love someone who gives me peace. They understand me, give me my space when I need it, and when I want them, they are there.”

Kasita Karole has previously been linked with being romantically involved with rapper Feffe Bussi. However, the pair denied the allegations, stating that they are simply very close friends.