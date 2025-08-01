Sacred king: Top 7 things Kabaka is not allowed to do 

As Buganda celebrates the 32nd coronation anniversary of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, we take a look at the rich cultural soul of the ancient kingdom that stands supreme to date.

Buganda culture and traditions regard the king as a sacred person, a divine person and as such, specific rules to safeguard their well-being are carefully followed for the kingdom’s centre of power and glory.

According to a journal titled “Sacred Kingship: The African Case”, authored by historian Classean Henry JM, a former associate professor of Social Anthropology at Leiden University, the Kings of Buganda have had several things they were not allowed to do, mostly to safeguard their well-being and ensure longevity and stability.

“The kabaka, however, can be considered a sacred person. This came to the fore in the great number of prescriptions and prohibitions regulating his daily behaviour (cf. Richards 1960: 43)”, Classean states.

The list

The King was not allowed to touch soil

Classean states that the Kabaka was not allowed to touch soil. If he were to move, he would be carried, and while standing, he stood upon a leopard skin.

“He was not allowed to touch the soil; he was carried or he stood upon a leopard skin (Roscoe 1911: 153, 154, 197; Kaggwa 1934: 65; Mukasa 1946: 138)”, part of the journal reads.

This is commonly seen during coronation ceremonies as the king is carried. Today’s modern king is driven in vehicles and is rarely carried.

Do not touch

It was strictly forbidden to touch the king, his clothes or his throne. These were off-limits.

“It was strictly forbidden to touch the king, his clothes or his throne (Speke 1863: 256),” Classean states.

No eating in public

The king was not to be seen needing food.

“The kabaka was supposed not to need food (Gale 1956: 76); it was thus forbidden to see him eat. (Speke 1863: 392),” The journal reads in part.

No illness

The king’s health status was a closely guarded secret.

“The king was supposed not to be ill; if so, it was kept a secret,” the report reads.

No war

The Kabaka was not allowed to engage directly in combat. However, several Kabakas defied this rule to motivate their troops in battle.

“The kabaka was not allowed to expose himself to the dangers of war. In case of war he was replaced by a substitute, a general, who wore the royal paraphernalia (Roscoe 1911: 348ff.; Speke 1863: 257, 365, 387, 405, 415, 419). Stanley (1891, I: 279 ff.), however, tells us that Mutesa once accompanied the army,” Classean asserts.

No coughing in royal presence

It was forbidden to cough or sneeze in the presence of the king.

“To cough or sneeze in the royal presence was punished with death, for it endangered the royal health (Roscoe 1911: 207, 259). In cases of emergency (drought, war, disease), the king consulted his forebears to get advice on how to handle (Fallers 1960: 70).

No shedding royal blood.

It was forbidden to shed royal blood, no matter the conflict.