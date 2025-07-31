TikToker Benson Pro remanded to Luzira over claims against security chief 

Popular TikTok content creator Benson Muyingo, better known as Benson Pro, has been remanded to Luzira Prison for alleged harmful propaganda against External Security Organisation boss Joseph Ocwet.

The 32-year-old is accused of spreading malicious information against the Director General of the External Security Organisation.

In a TikTok video, Benson Pro accused Ocwet of a land-grabbing incident at Kasenyi Bendegere.

In the post, he states, ”Wuno boss wa ESO in land grabbing and fraudulent at Kasenyi Bendegere,” loosely translated as, “This is the ESO Boss in land grabbing and fraud at Kasenyi Bendegere.”

Benson Pro

Prosecution argues that the post was made with the intent to malign the reputation and image of Ocwet, a high-profile public servant.

Bail denied

Benson Pro appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court but was denied bail due to the absence of the State Attorney. He has been remanded to Luzira Prison until August 12.

He is popularly known for political content and has garnered a strong following for his socio-political commentary.