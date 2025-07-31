List of roads abandoned by contractors over non-payment

The Ministry of Works and Transport has delivered a sobering update on the state of Uganda's national road network, revealing a critical funding shortfall that has led to the complete abandonment of several key projects by contractors due to non-payment.

Minister General Edward Katumba Wamala told parliament on Wednesday that works on several roads have either been scaled back or completely abandoned by contractors.

Despite the government's requirement of Shs3.153 trillion for the national roads programme, only Shs682 billion has been allocated under the Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The under-allocation, leaving a balance of Shs2.472 trillion, has directly resulted in an accumulation of debt, stalling ongoing works, and the deterioration of existing roads across the country.

Key Infrastructure Projects Fully Suspended

The Minister provided a detailed list of projects that are currently fully suspended due to the severe payment arrears:

Masindi-Biiso and Kabale-Kiziranfumbi (Critical Oil Roads): These crucial infrastructure projects face a staggering UGX 111 billion in unpaid dues.

Najjankumbi-Busabala: Contractors on this route are owed UGX 44 billion.

Moroto-Lokitanyala: This project is also fully suspended due to non-payment.

Mityana-Mubende: Out of a total of UGX 462 billion, only UGX 39 billion was initially released to the contractor, who reportedly used it to pay off debts and suppliers. An additional UGX 39 billion is now required, but this sum is currently outside the budget, leading to the project's suspension.

Kampala-Jinja Highway (72 km): This highway project is also among those entirely suspended.

These suspensions highlight a deep-seated financial crisis impacting the very backbone of Uganda's transport infrastructure.

Mityana-Mubende Road

Ongoing Works Slowed and Bridges Under Threat

Beyond outright suspensions, several other critical projects are progressing at a significantly reduced rate due to persistent delayed payments and incomplete land acquisition. These include:

Kira-Kasangati-Matugga

Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete, Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigj, Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya, Kasanje-Buwaya, and Entebbe-Nakiwogo

Alwii-Nebbi Road

Matugga-Semuto-Kapeeka

Karuma-Pakwach Road

Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima Road

Karuma-Olwoyo and Olwiyo-Pakwach sections

Furthermore, the progress of key bridge constructions remains severely constrained, with projects such as the Katonga Bridge (including Lwera and Kalandazi swamp crossings along Masaka road), Upper Katonga bridge along Kabulgasoke-Villa Maria Road, and Ssezibwa Bridge all experiencing significant setbacks.