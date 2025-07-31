No scientific basis: Medics body dismisses diabetes link to Matooke, Kalo

The Uganda Diabetes Association (UDA), a leading organisation dedicated to diabetes care and advocacy in the country, has strongly refuted a recent news report claiming a link between diabetes and Ugandan staple foods

The New Vision newspaper on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, ran a front-page article titled ‘Diabetes linked to much matooke, kalo’, which sparked widespread outrage within medical circles and among social media users.

Both matooke (steamed green bananas) and kalo (millet bread) are delicacies in different parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the UDA, through its Executive Committee members, including President Dr. William Lumu, branded the article’s title and content as "grossly erroneous and misleading".

"The assertion that staple foods cause diabetes is scientifically unsubstantiated" the body stated.

They further criticised the newspaper for singling out matooke and kalo as being linked to recent spikes in diabetes rates "without any compelling scientific evidence to support that claim," calling it "not only misinforming but also alarmist and sensationalist".

Matooke has a moderate glycemic index according to UDA

Misleading Interpretations and Scientific Evidence

The UDA clarified that The New Vision article had only quoted a qualitative study conducted by Dr. Juliet Kiguli and others.

The primary objective of this study, according to the UDA, was to gather information on how social norms related to diet influence an individual's behaviour and their subsequent risk of developing diabetes.

This context was seemingly misinterpreted or misrepresented in the newspaper’s headline and narrative.

"Available evidence shows a strong link between an increased intake of highly processed foods and carbohydrate-rich foods, such as chips, sugar, white rice, posho, sodas, and processed juices, and diabetes onset", UDA clarified.

They explained that these types of foods have a high glycaemic index, which causes a sudden spike in an individual's blood sugar levels upon consumption.

Kalo (millet bread) is a staple food in many parts of the country

Promoting Healthy Consumption of Staple Foods

The medical body further explained that most of the traditional staple foods commonly consumed in Uganda – including matooke, sweet potatoes, yams, and cassava (in flour form) – generally possess a low or moderate glycaemic index.

Consequently, they noted, these foods "do not cause a rapid increase in an individual's blood sugar levels".

The public as such was advised that it is "healthy to consume these foods in moderate quantities together with other nutrient-rich foods".

The Association also acknowledged the vital role of the media in promoting healthy living and diabetes awareness in Uganda.