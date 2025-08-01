Lwasa sends heartfelt message to Desire Luzinda ahead of her marriage

Emmanuel Lwasa, a businessman and former partner of singer Desire Luzinda, has extended a heartfelt message to her following the recent announcement of her engagement to fellow gospel artist Levixone.

In a brief video clip, Lwasa conveyed his well wishes, stating, "Desire, I wish you a happy marriage.”

He added, “I urge you to take good care of your man like you took care of me."

This public gesture from Lwasa comes as Luzinda prepares to embark on a new chapter in her life, drawing attention to their previously well-known romantic involvement.

Emmanuel Lwasa

A Past Relationship and Acknowledged Regret

Emmanuel Lwasa and Desire Luzinda's romantic relationship was a matter of public knowledge, with both parties having acknowledged their involvement.

Their partnership reportedly spanned approximately five years before Lwasa ended it to pursue a relationship with TV personality Diana Nabatanzi.

Interestingly, last year, Lwasa publicly admitted to feeling deep regret over the decision to end his relationship with Luzinda.

He revealed that his choice was influenced by Dianah Nabatanzi, who, he claimed, used her platform to speak negatively about Luzinda, ultimately leading to the breakup.

Despite the complexities of their past and the public nature of their split, Lwasa has consistently maintained that he and Luzinda concluded their relationship amicably, with no lingering animosity between them.

Lwasa was romantically involved with Desire Luzinda

Desire Luzinda and Levixone Confirm Engagement

The engagement between singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone was confirmed last week, followed by the revelation of their wedding plans.