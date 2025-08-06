Chosen Becky narrates how ‘bestie’ won her heart

Singer Chosen Becky of the Bankuza fame has revealed how her bestie, one Abdul Khadir Ssekajja, melted her heart and won her love.

The pair are the newest lovebirds in town after a romantic proposal took social media and fans by storm yesterday.

Speaking to the media, Becky revealed that Ssekajja was there for her at her lowest moments following the high-publicised fall-out between her and her children’s father, Chef Amir aka Dictator Amir.

According to Becky, Ssekajja is not merely her photographer but also a counsellor and psychology degree holder who utilised his skills to help her navigate through the tough moments of life.

Chosen Becky and Khadir

She noted that Ssekajja also went miles ahead and enrolled for videography and photography lessons and utilised the skills to uplift her esteem.

“When I faced life challenges, he chipped in on my life with counselling sessions and helped me stay mentally stable. I was overlooking myself, but he gave me the reason to believe in myself again. When he figured out a reason that would melt my heart, he opted to join photography and started taking cute photos of me, so that I would accept him. That way, he won my heart,” she revealed.

Other than counselling, Becky hailed Ssekajja as a provider who made sure she did not lack.

“People have been wondering why lately I have been glowing, but he carried all the burdens I have been facing. Including providing for what to feed my children at home.

Had never met him face-to-face, but every Sunday, a bag of sugar, rice, and chicken would be delivered at home. He made everything that was stressing me seem light,” she added.