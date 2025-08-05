Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch returns with Tanqueray partnership

The Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch made its return to the social calendar on Sunday at Noni Vie. The event, themed "Soft Life, Hard Truth," was marked by a display of fashion and entertainment.

Tanqueray partnered with the event, which was attended by figures from Kampala's style and social scene. Guests were observed mingling and posing for cameras while enjoying food and cocktails.

The atmosphere was a blend of high fashion, music, and social interaction.

Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch

Interactive Mixology and Musical Entertainment

A key feature of the afternoon was a live cocktail mixology session. The bartender created a visual spectacle using fire and ice, demonstrating the craft behind the Tanqueray creations.

Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager, commented on the partnership, stating that the synergy between Tanqueray's focus on experiences and the brunch's celebration of style and culture was evident.

She also mentioned looking forward to future collaborations that would contribute to the city's luxury lifestyle scene. The music for the event was provided by a rotation of top Ugandan DJs, including Selector Jay, Lil Stunner, DJ Young Mone, DJ Vee, and DJ Jose.

Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch

They were joined by guest performer DJ Nicolas Peks from Burundi. MCs Alleh and TopBoy hosted the event, engaging with the crowd.

Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch

Abryanz on Style, Individuality, and Future Events

A collective murmur and flashing cameras accompanied the arrival of fashion figure Abryanz, who made a late entrance. Speaking at the brunch, Abryanz described the event as a "movement to celebrate individuality and creativity." He noted that attendees had embraced the "Soft Life, Hard Truth" theme in their own ways.

Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch

Abryanz also commented that Tanqueray's involvement had raised the standard of the edition and suggested that Kampala is prepared for more high-end fashion experiences of this nature.