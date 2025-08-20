Workers head to polls to elect parliament, district representatives 

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, together with the Electoral Commission, is today, Wednesday, 20th August 202,5, organising elections for representatives of workers to Parliament and District Councils

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Anyakun Esther Davinia, yesterday outlined the comprehensive guidelines and procedures for the elections, which will include both unionised and non-unionised workers.

The minister detailed the complex electoral college that will select the five workers' representatives to Parliament.

The college will be composed of delegates from various labour bodies, including the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) and the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU).

Additionally, leaders of every registered labour union, along with nominated delegates, will form a significant part of the college.

A crucial element of the process is the inclusion of non-unionised workers, who will nominate 10 delegates from each of the four regions—Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western—to participate in the election.

The Ministry has developed comprehensive guidelines to ensure the Electoral Commission can properly manage this diverse voter registration and election process.

Eligibility and Registration

To ensure a credible and transparent process, strict eligibility criteria have been set for all participants.

For unionised workers, eligibility is tied to their union's standing, requiring proof of registration for at least six months and a history of holding annual general meetings and submitting annual returns for the past three years.

Minister Davinia Anyakun

Individual candidates must be Ugandan citizens aged 18 and above, possess a National Identity Card, be registered voters, and have a verifiable employment history with salary slips for the five months preceding the nomination.

Non-unionised workers face similar requirements, including proof of employment and payment records for at least three months.

In her statement, Minister Anyakun called upon all stakeholders, including eligible workers, trade unions, employers, and local authorities, to actively participate in the process.

She noted that public officers responsible for registering non-unionised workers had received training to ensure the exercise is conducted smoothly.

