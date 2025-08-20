Gen Tumwine's daughter reveals father designed 50k note ranked most beautiful in Africa

Singer, businesswoman and media personality Cynthia Tumwine has revealed that her father, General Elly Tuhirirwe Tumwine, contributed to designing the Shs50,000 note.

"My Daddy and his amazing team DID THAT 😍😍," Cynthia, who also goes by TheeNinjaC, commented on a post stating that the note had been ranked the most beautiful in Africa.

"Ugandan 50,000 shillings banknote is trending, not for its value but for its beauty. The note has been ranked the most beautiful in Africa and the 5th in the world."

"Your father did well on this one, Cynthia! Forever in our hearts! 💙," a commenter praised Cynthia's father.

The 50k note is the biggest Ugandan banknote by value.

Released in May 2010, the note was ranked the third most beautiful in the world in 2013 by the International Bank Note Society.

General Elly Tuhirirwe Tumwine was born on 12 April 1954 and died on 25 August 2022.

He was a military officer, designer, visual artist, and educator.

He served as Security Minister in the Cabinet of Uganda from March 2018 until 2021.

He retired from active military service in July 2022.

He was commander of the National Resistance Army from 1984 to 1987.

Elly Tumwine was born in Burunga, Mbarara District.

He attended Burunga Primary School, Mbarara High School, and St Henry's College Kitovu, before joining Makerere University, where he gained a BA in Fine Arts combined with a Dip. Ed in 1977.

He specialised in the history of art painting. He later completed the cadet officers’ course at the Tanzania Military Academy in Monduli.

He also attended the Senior Command Course at the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja, graduating in the pioneer class of 2005.

