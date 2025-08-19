A look at portraits of 12 presidential aspirants in 2026

Presidential candidates vying for the presidency in 2026 have unveiled their portraits.

The latest unveiling was by President Yoweri Museveni, presented by the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling political party he will represent in the upcoming elections.

Robert Kyagulanyi, representing the National Unity Platform, unveiled his portrait earlier, and several other independent candidates have also shared their portraits.

At the unveiling of Museveni's portrait, the 1st National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, highlighted the moment's significance, marking a renewal of the party’s mandate and reaffirming the values that have guided the NRM.

Unveiling the theme, “Protecting the Gains as We Make a Qualitative Leap into a High Middle-Income Status,” Kigongo explained that it reflects the dual responsibility of safeguarding Uganda’s progress while preparing for the next phase of transformation.

“Our journey has not been easy, but through discipline, unity, and the support of Ugandans, we have reached this point. This theme calls us to protect our collective gains and boldly step into a future of shared prosperity,” Kigongo said.

Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo

He emphasised that the new campaign theme is not just a slogan but a strategic direction that represents Uganda’s readiness to advance from stability and steady progress to higher economic and social achievement.

“We must stand united. With discipline, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. This is why we ask Ugandans to renew our mandate, so our Chairman can lead the country to greater heights,” he added.

Kigongo also urged leaders and aspirants to embrace the party’s values of persuasion and service.

“Force cannot win hearts. Humility, respect, and convincing language will strengthen the Movement. Discipline and unity must always come first,” he stated.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, while explaining the new theme, reflected on the Movement’s historical progression of guiding messages.

From the 10-Point Programme in 1986 to “Tackling the Tasks Ahead” in the late 1990s, “Consolidating Achievements” in the early 2000s, “Prosperity for All,” “Peace, Unity and Transformation,” “Steady Progress,” and most recently “Securing Your Future,” he noted that each theme has reflected the priorities of its time.

“Today’s theme builds on that legacy. Uganda’s economy is growing at about 7% annually, with a GDP of nearly $45 billion, placing us firmly on the path to middle-income status. The task now is to protect those gains and make the qualitative leap into a higher middle-income economy,” Todwong said.

Richard Todwong

The portraits have been shared, with some displayed below.

