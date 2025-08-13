UPDATED: Meet 40 candidates who have shown interest in 2026 presidential elections

From January 12 to February 9, 2026, Ugandans will head to the polls to elect leaders across various levels, including Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils (City/District, Municipality/City Division, and Sub-County/Town/Municipal Division), in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution.

According to a July 2024 press release from the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the nomination of presidential candidates will take place from September 23–24, 2025. Parliamentary candidates will be nominated from September 16 to 17, 2025.

Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama

Key deadlines include:

August 1, 2025: Submission of academic credentials for presidential aspirants.

June 13, 2025: Resignation of public servants intending to run for parliamentary seats.

October 1, 2025: Resignation of public servants intending to contest for the presidency.

As of now, five candidates have expressed their interest in the presidential race.

Ivan Kisaakye

Ivan Kisaakye, born in 1992, is the fourth of ten children of the late Karim Magezi and Princess Harriet Musoke Nnajuko Magezi.

He attended various schools, including Makerere University, where he earned a degree in Computer Science. Passionate about music, he managed musicians and studios, and even acted in films.

Ivan’s media career began in 2010 at Imo-Live TV, later hosting shows on Top TV, Top Radio, and Salt Media, where he became well-known for engaging with the public.

Ivan Kisaakye

He is married to Brendah Naiga Kisaakye and serves as the National Gospel Media representative within the Entertainment Journalist Association Uganda.

After years of addressing public concerns through media, Ivan Kisaakye has declared his candidacy for President of Uganda in the 2026-2031 term, aiming to tackle the country’s challenges and drive positive change.

Read more about him here.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi

Nathan Nandala Mafabi, born on January 17, 1966, in Busamaga, Sironko District, is a prominent Ugandan politician, accountant, and lawyer.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) elected Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who is currently the Budadiri West lawmaker, as its presidential flag bearer for the 2026 elections.

He has represented Budadiri County West in Uganda’s Parliament since 2001, serving multiple terms.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi

A member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mafabi held the position of Leader of the Opposition from 2011 to 2013, overseeing significant legislative initiatives, including the Public Order Management Bill and the Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

Before his political career, Mafabi worked at the Uganda Revenue Authority, rising to senior positions, and later served as a financial management consultant with the World Bank.

He is also the Chairman of the Bugisu Cooperative Union, where he has been instrumental in advocating for coffee farmers' rights. Mafabi is married to Florence Mafabi.

Tumwesigye Richard Mutebi

Tumwesigye Richard Mutebi declared his 2026 presidential bid, with the symbol of a table under the slogan "The Uganda We Deserve."

He has been a medical officer volunteering with Mulago National Referral Hospital and Nakaseke General Hospital.

Tumwesigye announced that he has stepped away from his medical profession, stating that he is doing so to help rescue what he describes as the “rotting” state of Uganda’s medical, agricultural, and economic sectors.

James Mubangizi

James Mubangizi is a lecturer and Head of the Department of Oil and Gas at Victoria University, Kampala. Mubangizi is pursuing a PhD in coursework and research in energy economics and governance at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, which he began in 2019.

His doctoral research focuses on the nexus between economic growth, renewable energy consumption, environmental degradation, and climate change in Uganda.

James Mubangizi

Before his PhD, he completed a Master of Business Administration (Management) at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) at Makerere University.

Mugisha Muntu

Mugisha Muntu is a Ugandan politician and retired military officer renowned for his disciplined leadership and principled politics.

Born in 1958 in Western Uganda, Muntu joined the National Resistance Army (NRA) in the early 1980s during the Ugandan Bush War and rose through the ranks to become the Army Commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) from 1989 to 1998.

Known for his integrity and professionalism, he played a crucial role in the institutional development of the UPDF.

Mugisha Muntu

After retiring from the army, Muntu transitioned to politics, joining the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where he served as party president from 2012 to 2017.

His leadership style, grounded in structure and ideology, often contrasted with more populist approaches.

In 2019, he founded the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), a political party aimed at promoting ethical governance and national unity. Muntu remains a respected voice in Uganda’s opposition politics.

Mubarak Munyagwa

Mubarak Munyagwa, a former Kawempe South MP, was recently sworn in as the president of the Common Man’s Party, formerly the Uganda Economic Party.

The party, initially registered on December 14, 2004, had been largely inactive until now, as it joins several others preparing for the 2026 General Election.

Munyagwa is widely known for his comical character in activism, which dates back to 2011 during the ‘Walk to Work’ protests against spiralling food and fuel prices in the country.

He was among the politicians who were arrested and jailed for allegedly holding unlawful protests and destabilising the peace of Ugandans.

At the time of the protests, Munyagwa had just entered elective politics as the Mayor of Kawempe Division.

After serving five years as mayor, Munyagwa was elected to Parliament.

He described it as a long-anticipated victory for someone who had yearned to witness a change of guard in Uganda’s political arena.

The former legislator was born in Kampala and raised in western Uganda, attending schools such as St. Leo’s College Kyegobe and Kitagwenda High School.

George William Magera

George William Magera, running for the first time, is the President of the People's Progressive Party-Uganda.

A graduate of Uganda Christian University with a Bachelor of Logistics Management (2018), Magera is currently pursuing a Master of International Policy and Practice with a concentration in Security.

Magera has served as the president of the Progressive Party since 2018 and co-founded an NGO in 2010 that focuses on addressing health, poverty, and education challenges in Uganda.

Peace Merisha Akello

Akello Peace Merisha, a recent graduate of Kyambogo University, is fast emerging as a powerful voice in Uganda’s political and activist circles.

Raised in a politically tense region, her experiences shaped her commitment to speaking up for the marginalised, especially women and youth.

Her breakthrough came during a campus debate where her bold stance on gender parity gained national attention. Forgoing the corporate route, Peace embraced grassroots activism, organising school outreaches, community dialogues, and digital campaigns tackling gender-based violence, corruption, and health care issues.

She is a staunch advocate for women’s rights and mentors teenage girls in leadership and reproductive health.

Known for her fearless commentary, she has declared her interest in contesting in Uganda’s 2026 elections.

Political analysts already regard her as one of the country’s most promising future leaders. Peace stands as a symbol of a new generation, authentic, unbought, and unafraid to challenge the system.

Her journey is just beginning, but her impact is undeniable.

Apostle Henry Byamukama

Apostle Henry Byamukama previously intended to run in the 2021 elections but was unsuccessful. He is the founder of several initiatives, including Faith Life Ministries, which spearheaded a donation drive to assist communities affected by the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

Byamukama also serves as President of Encounter Jesus Worldwide Ministries, Secretary-General of the Labour Party (Uganda’s oldest political party), and CEO of Breakthrough Media (BTM TV). He is married to Lillian Mirembe Byamukama, and the couple has two children.

Henry Byamukama

Muhammad Nsereko

Muhammad Nsereko, an independent Member of Parliament and lawyer, has represented Kampala Central Division since 2011.

Born on August 25, 1981, Nsereko attended Buganda Road Primary School, Kibuli Secondary School, and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

He earned a Diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Business and Management Studies in 2005 and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University in 2006. He also holds a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre (2007).

Nsereko has been a partner at Nsereko, Mukalazi, and Company Advocates since 2007 and previously chaired the Kampala Central Land Committee (2006–2010).

Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was born on February 12, 1982, at Nkozi Hospital, Uganda.

He entered politics in April 2017, winning the Kyadondo County East by-election through a grassroots campaign.

On July 24, 2019, Bobi Wine announced his intention to run for president in the 2021 general elections, where his candidacy resonated with many Ugandans. Read more about Bobi Wine here.

Yoweri Museveni

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, born on September 15, 1944, has been the President of Uganda since 1986.

Museveni has dominated Uganda’s political landscape for decades, and his leadership remains a significant topic of discussion as the nation heads towards the 2026 elections.

Noah Denis Mubiru

Noah Denis Mubiru is a 57-year-old Musoga born and raised in Mayuge District. He is an author and businessman.

Noah Denis Mubiru

He holds several qualifications. He has a Diploma in Secondary Education from Jambo Institute of Education (now Jambo University).

He also holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management and another in Business Entrepreneurship and Management from Harrison College in Ireland.

He is a graduate of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, where he majored in Economics and Social Administration.

Joseph Kabuleta

Joseph Kizza Kabuleta (born March 17, 1972) is a Ugandan journalist, sports analyst, pastor, and politician who contested for the office of the president of Uganda in the January 14, 2021 presidential poll as an independent candidate.

Kabuleta was born in Nairobi, Kenya, to Margaret and John Kabuleta as the ninth of 12 children.

His father is of the Munyoro tribe from Hoima, Uganda, and his mother is a Kenyan belonging to the Kikuyu tribe.

Kabuleta was raised in Rubaga, Kampala, before his family moved to his father's hometown of Hoima, Uganda.

Joseph Kabuleta

He attended Namilyango Junior School and Namilyango College for his O and A-Level certificates.

He enrolled for a diploma in Civil Engineering at Mbale Technical College. After graduating from the diploma programme, he joined The Crusader newspaper as a sports writer in 1997, rising to the position of sports editor in 1998.

As he progressed in his journalism career, he enrolled at Makerere University, where he obtained a degree in Mass Communication.

Following the closure of The Crusader, he joined The New Vision as a reporter and later became a columnist.

John Katumba

John Katumba officially launched his bid for the 2026 general elections, unveiling a bold and populist manifesto branded as “Liberation Vote.”

His proposals include creating 10 million new jobs, providing free public services, and eliminating the national debt.

In a campaign poster released this week, the young candidate outlined an ambitious vision stretching over two election cycles, from 2026 to 2031.

His focus includes sweeping economic reforms, expanding social services, and enhancing political accountability.

John Katumba

A political science graduate, Katumba first gained attention during the 2021 presidential race when he entered as the youngest and most unconventional candidate.

Campaigning on foot and by motorbike after being denied entry to key campaign venues, he captivated a group of youthful supporters disillusioned by the country's traditional political structures.

Though he did not win, Katumba's campaign was noted for its humour, resilience, and boldness.

Since then, he has cultivated a growing, albeit modest, following, particularly among urban youth who see him as an alternative to Uganda's long-standing political establishment.

Benjamin Kalyesubula

Kalyesubula Benjamin, alias also known as Manager Jamal, officially unveiled his campaign for Uganda's 2026 general elections, promising a transformative agenda focused on youth empowerment, healthcare reform, education, and anti-corruption measures through technology and transparency.

He criticised the ruling NRM government for failing to renew itself, pledging to prioritise job creation and practical skills training for young people, ensuring they are linked to real employment opportunities.

In healthcare, Kalyesubula plans significant investment in community health systems and district hospitals to provide dignified care.

He also criticised the current education system, vowing to focus on meaningful learning outcomes that contribute to national development.

To combat corruption, Kalyesubula aims to introduce a public digital tracker for all government projects, ensuring citizens can monitor how taxes are spent.

He also proposes establishing agro-industrial zones across regions to boost agriculture and connect farmers with markets.

His campaign highlights national unity and restoring public trust in leadership.

Kalyesubula positions himself as a candidate offering renewal and practical solutions, standing as an alternative to the current leadership.

After leaving the National Unity Platform, he cited the party’s failure to uphold democratic principles in selecting its presidential candidate.

Robert Alena

Robert Alena, from Soroti, is focusing on supporting students affected by COVID-19. If elected, he promises free scholarships to help students continue their education.

Sam Koojo

Sam Koojo (25), from Fort Portal, will base his campaign on job creation, fighting corruption, and improving health and education sectors.

Alvin Mivule

Alvin Mivule (24), another Law student, wants to focus on Pan-Africanism, enhancing interconnectivity, and promoting cross-border trade across Africa.

Wycliffe Wasajja

Wycliffe Wasajja (24), a student at Kampala International University, plans to combat corruption, even proposing the death penalty for those convicted. He also pledges to improve health and education.

Elton Joseph Mabirizi

Elton Joseph Mabirizi, a former presidential candidate, intends to introduce a federal system of government and strengthen public institutions.

Mutassa Kafeero

Mutassa Kafeero, a lawyer and president of the Revolutionary People’s Party, accuses President Museveni of election rigging and vows to employ alternative methods to challenge him.

Moses Mayanja

Moses Mayanja, a farmer, claims divine intervention led him to contest. He believes his ability to unite the country, having married from all four regions, is his strength.

Robert Mbulambago Mutono

Robert Mbulambago Mutono, a teacher, advocates for splitting Uganda into two regions, each with its own president, to allow more effective governance.

Gerald Malinga

Gerald Malinga, a former Makerere University student, focuses his campaign on poverty eradication, food insecurity, and youth unemployment.

Ayeza Abigail Victoria

Jorine Najjemba

Pollin Nankambwe

Yvonne Mpambara (Read about all the four here)

Mathew Mutyaba

Mathew Mutyaba, a visually and physically impaired individual, picked presidential nomination forms, asserting that his disability does not disqualify him from office. He vows to address the emigration of Ugandan youth seeking work abroad.

David Mugabi

David Mugabi, a 28-year-old teacher from Mayuge District, picked up nomination forms, with the slogan "I want to sweep Uganda clean."

He aims to replace the current leadership and its legacy, symbolised by the broom.

Magezi David William

Usaama Abdallah Ssemogerere

Usaama Abdallah Ssemogerere, another presidential aspirant, suspects electoral rigging but pledges to lead a revolution to remove President Museveni’s government.

He refuses to make development pledges, claiming previous promises remain unmet.

Pastor Joseph Kiganda

Pastor Joseph Kiganda, from Holy Spirit Fire Church, has filed his nomination forms, prioritising democracy, freedom of speech, and reforming Kampala’s transport system by banning taxis.

Watch his video here.

Voniter Nassanga

Voniter Nassanga, a 20-year-old student, seeks the presidency to advocate for single mothers, who suffer due to neglect by irresponsible men.

She also calls for more youth involvement in leadership.

Godwin Birungi

Godwin Birungi, a teacher from Rubirizi District, has picked nomination forms and promises to focus on healthcare improvements, road safety through boda-boda flyovers, and promoting homegrown industrialisation.

Watch his video here

Jolivious Akankwasa

Jolivious Akankwasa, expressing frustration with Electoral Commission officials for judging him on appearance, questions the belief that presidential candidates must be wealthy.

Deogratius Akampurira

Deogratius Akampurira, a law student from Rukungiri District, calls for President Museveni’s resignation, accusing him of failing to tackle corruption during his 39 years in power.

