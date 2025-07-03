Mubarak Munyagwa challenges Muhoozi, Salim Saleh

The former Member of Parliament for Kawempe South, Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, has said he speaks better English than both the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and his uncle, Gen. Salim Saleh.

In a promo video for his interview with Kasuku, Munyagwa said he is going to give the CDF six Runyankore sayings, and if he is able to interpret them, he will accept going to the so-called basement.

Mubarak Munyagwa also said that if Gen. Kainerugaba gives him one proverb and he cannot interpret it in Runyankore, he is still free to take him to the basement.

He said the only person who can challenge him in Runyankore is President Yoweri Museveni, who has always used proverbs in his speeches.

Munyagwa is largely known for his comical character in activism, which dates back to as far as 2011 during the ‘Walk to Work’ protests against spiralling food and fuel prices in the country.

He was among the politicians who were arrested and jailed for allegedly holding unlawful protests and destabilising the peace of Ugandans.

At the time of the protests, Munyagwa had just joined elective politics as the Mayor of Kawempe Division.

After serving five years as mayor, Munyagwa was elected to Parliament.

He said it was a long-expected victory for someone who had yearned to witness a change of guard in Uganda’s political arena.

