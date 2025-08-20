Kenyans troll Uganda after noticing 'missing' word on Museveni's portrait

Kenyans on X trolled Uganda after noticing President Yoweri Museveni's portrait for the 2026 presidential elections was missing the word "vote."

"Notice the word 'Vote' does not appear anywhere on this poster 😂😂😂😂," a Kenyan wrote, quoting a post by the President showing off the portrait.

A Ugandan quickly responded: "YOU DON'T WRITE VOTE ON A CAMPAIGN POSTER BEFORE YOU GET NOMINATED."

Another Ugandan added: "Because campaigns haven’t started, nor has he registered with the Electoral Commission. The posters that will come out when he has been confirmed by the Electoral Commission can have that."

Before that, Kenyans commented: "They don’t have a choice, that’s why they put so much energy into fighting for sex."

Another commented: "Because he has won already, no need to vote for him 😭."

Said another: "😆😆😆 It’s more of a statement. You can take it, or you can take it. Those are your options."

"Vote would imply a choice 😭😭. He said, 'I AM the president and will continue to be,'" another remarked.

Another added: "So Mzee just told us he’s the next president already... He has announced himself 😂😂😂."

The President's portrait was unveiled yesterday by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Most portraits released by presidential aspirants don't include the word "vote," except for that of Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, leader of the National Unity Platform.

Presidential aspirants have been picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission this week and last.

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act stipulates that a presidential candidate’s nomination must be supported by at least 100 registered voters in each of at least two-thirds of Uganda’s districts, translating to about 97 districts.

Nomination of presidential candidates, as per Section 8(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, will take place from September 23–24, 2025.

The campaign period for presidential candidates, as outlined in Section 22(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, will be from October 4, 2025, to January 12, 2026.

The polling period for presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections, including SIG representatives, will be from January 12 to February 9, 2026, in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution.