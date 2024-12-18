Ugandans fascinated by young Kadaga’s beauty

An old video of former House Speaker Hon. Rebecca Kadaga has recently resurfaced online, sparking awe and admiration across social media.

A Glimpse into the Past

The video, which was taken over 27 years ago, shows a youthful and stunning Kadaga at a 1997 event, where she was attending an alumni dinner for Namasagali College.

Kadaga, who currently serves as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, was at the time the Minister of State for Regional Cooperation (Africa and the Middle East).

In the video, she appears radiant in a traditional suit, her stylish tapered haircut framing her face beautifully.

The glow of the lights accentuates her smooth, glowing skin.

She beamed with an infectious smile as Father Damian Grimes, the founder of Namasagali College, guided her to the microphone to address the gathering.

Words of Gratitude and Inspiration

In her speech, Kadaga expressed her gratitude to Father Grimes for his contribution to education in Uganda.

"I thank you because when you started this school at Namasagali, you had a bias toward students who had not performed extremely well,” she said.

“In the circumstances, you have been vindicated because now in your alumni, you have a minister, a Faculty Dean at Makerere University, the head of the Privatization Unit, people in the banks, and the world of music," she said.

A Social Media Frenzy

The video quickly captured the attention of internet users, many of whom were struck by Kadaga's beauty.

Comments flooded in, with one user, Rwigara, simply stating, "Beautiful she was, wow."

Another user, Hans, added, "She was such a beauty," while Chris Opio marvelled at the timeless elegance, saying, "She was really beautiful, with the camera qualities of that time, and still looks this elegant."