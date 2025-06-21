2025 PRAU run promotes healthy lifestyle

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) yesterday successfully hosted the much-anticipated PRAU Run, an event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of physical health alongside professional development.

The 5-kilometre race started at Sideline Bar and Restaurant (Lugogo Indoor Stadium) and wound its way through the upper Kololo area. Participants from the Public Relations field, as well as various other corporate sectors, came together to promote the value of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

PRAU President, Irene Nakasiita, who flagged off the race, was joined by other PRAU representatives and event sponsors to support the initiative.

In her remarks, Nakasiita urged participants to make physical well-being an integral part of their daily routine, stressing that fitness should be just as important as professional growth in today’s fast-paced corporate world.

PRAU Run

Celebrating the Winner and Promoting Corporate Health

After the 5-kilometre race, Joel Kagina emerged victorious, receiving his award from PRAU President Irene Nakasiita, surrounded by other PRAU officials and sponsors.

The event not only celebrated the winner but also served as a reminder to all corporates and public relations specialists present that physical activity is key to improving overall performance both at work and in life.