NRM nominates Rwashande amid queries on academic papers 

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission on Friday nominated Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande to contest in the party primaries for the Lwemiyaga County Election.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the commission chairman, declared Rwashande a candidate amid ululations from thrilled supporters.

This came two days after questions emerged about the academic papers of Gen Rwashande.

The queries were first raised by Rwashande’s main opponent in the race, Theodore Ssekikubo, who was nominated on Wednesday.

Ssekikubo claimed that Rwashande did not possess even a primary school (PLE) certificate.

Papers questioned

At the party offices, Ssekikubo brandished copies of what he said were his opponents' papers, stressing that they could not add up to the A-Level certification requirement for parliamentary candidates.

These included participation certificates for seminars, some as short as 1 day; short military courses in China and Tanzania, as well as an “International Security Planning” course certificate, which was issued by Rwashande to himself as the head of Civil-Military Relations.

“We told you that he does not have papers. He failed P7 twice and left to join the army; he never went to school,” claimed Ssekikubo.

Queries and speculations about Gen Rwashande’s qualifications dominated social media debates yesterday.

The general, however, assured his supporters that he would be nominated regardless. He took to X to laugh off his opponent’s antics, writing, “Another chapter closed, mpozi ani aswade?

"To the people of Lwemiyaga constituency and the entire country, thank you so much for your support, endless love and passion, together we shall win.”

According to Dr Odoi, a total of 2,718 aspirants have expressed interest in running on the NRM ticket.