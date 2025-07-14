Prof. George Kanyeihamba is dead

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (rtd.) Prof. George Kanyeihamba has passed on.

He served as a Supreme Court Judge from 1997 to 2009.

Kanyeihamba served Uganda in various capacities and was Chair of the Legal Committee of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution.

He was appointed a member of the Supreme Court of Uganda in 1997 and retired in November 2009. Previously, he served as Minister of Commerce, Minister of Justice, and Attorney-General.

He held a PhD in Law from the University of Warwick.

In 2008, Warwick awarded him an honorary LLD. A former Member of Parliament, George Wilson Kanyeihamba was born on 11 August 1939 in Kinaba, Kinkizi District, Kigezi Region.

He was the last-born and eleventh child of Zakaliya Bafwokworora and Kyenda Malyamu Kyakundwa.

George Kanyeihamba

He attended Hamurwa Church School, Nyaruhanga Anglican Church Primary School, Nyakatare Church School, Kigezi High School, Busoga College Mwiri, and Norwich City College.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Portsmouth University.

In the 1970s, he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

George Kanyeihamba was also the Chancellor of both Kampala International University and Kabale University.

Additionally, he held the following positions: Member of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, Chairman of the Committee on Judges' Terms and Conditions of Service, Legal Adviser to the President of Uganda on Human Rights and International Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kabale University, Chairman of the Legal and Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, and Chair of the International Commission of Jurists Advisory Panel of Eminent Commonwealth Judicial Experts.

Upon completing his undergraduate and professional studies, Kanyeihamba was appointed Lecturer at Portsmouth College, now the University of Portsmouth.

He was later appointed State Attorney, with special responsibilities for teaching law to professional classes and to London External Degree undergraduates at the Nsamizi Law School in Entebbe, which later became the Law Development Centre.

He also lectured in law at Lanchester Polytechnic, now Coventry University, and at the University of Wales in Cardiff. He authored and co-authored numerous journal articles and books.