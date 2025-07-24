Meet Bridget Kamahooro, Bobi Wine’s in-law serving in US Army

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine might have inadvertently propelled one of his sister-in-law's relatives, based in the United States, into the social media limelight.

Bridget Dramiga Kamahoro, a younger sister to Bobi Wine’s wife, Barbra Itungo, is a Ugandan-born US Army officer and entrepreneur.

A single comment from Bobi Wine on Kamahooro’s post (she goes by the TikTok handle "Just Bree)" caused her account to explode with thousands of new followers overnight this week.

Kamahooro posted a video promoting the upcoming concert of singer Dax Vibes, scheduled for August 29th at the UMA Showground in Kampala.

Bridget Dramiga Kamahoro, Bobi Wine's in-law

Bobi Wine's comment, referring to her as "Mura" – a shortened form of "Muramu," meaning sister-in-law – drew immediate attention.

The post has since garnered nearly half a million views, captivating many who were struck by Kamahooro's striking resemblance to her sister.

US Army Service and Entrepreneurial Aspirations

According to her TikTok account, she is an officer serving in the US military, frequently posting videos in her uniform.

Available information indicates that she graduated from the US Army Basic Training School in 2020 and subsequently enrolled for Advanced Individual Training.

She is currently serving in the 1st Armoured Division of the U.S. Army.

Beyond her military career, Kamahooro is a married mother of two.

For the past three months, her TikTok activity has largely focused on growing her followership to boost her skincare products business, which she sells through the platform's TikTok Shop.

In one video posted in April, she openly admitted to crying tears of frustration due to low engagement on her posts, lamenting, "I cried because what I thought was so simple was so difficult….I filmed like 10 videos, spent another 30 minutes editing for a 30-minute video that you guys won't watch. I only have 40 views…two likes and zero sells."

From Low Engagement to Viral Success

The unexpected endorsement from Bobi Wine dramatically changed her fortunes.

His comment saw her TikTok account's followership surge overnight from just under 2,000 to over 16,000.