Trevor Taremwa
Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
Articles written by the author
Entertainment
Abba Marcus speaks on Chameleone's relationship with Juliet Zawedde
Domestic
Nakalema engages Indian Business Forum on boosting investments
News
Hudu Hussein appointed as Kumi RDC in latest reshuffle
News
Bobi Wine clarifies: Mohammed Ssegirinya not officially declared dead by doctors
Events
VIDEO: Couple who got engaged during Uganda Cranes match wed
Celebrities
Andrew Tate endorses Simon Kaggwa Njala
Lifestyle
Allan Children's Foundation launches campaign to build home for underprivileged children
Business
Kabojja International School developing student-talent through sport
Entertainment
Video: Kabako praises daughters for breaking family's first grade curse
Entertainment
I am going to miss Asia because she was my best friend- Charles
Entertainment
Julius Kyazze brainwashed Benon and separated him from Vamposs- MC Kats reveals
Entertainment
See Don hitmaker set to welcome first child with girlfriend, quits weed
Entertainment
Steve Jean used to donate me free clothes when I started music- Jose Chameleone
Entertainment
Ganda Boys reveal why South African and Nigerian music is better than Ugandan music
Entertainment
Comedian Salvado reveals why he had to cane his last born for the first time
Entertainment
Without Chameleone, I would have been absolutely nothing – Weasel Manizo
Entertainment
Nince Henry settles Paul Kafeero and Herman Basudde debate
Entertainment
I surrender my all to you: Rema pens sweet birthday message to Hamza
Entertainment
Bajjo as an individual has never made sense to me- Ykee Benda
Load more