Adrift Overland Camp Kalagala: The new home of Nyege Nyege

Nyege Nyege Festival is back for its 10th edition, at a new home. Adrift Overland Camp, nestled within the sacred Kalagala Falls on the Nile River, will host this year’s edition.

The fest is slated to run from November 20th to 23rd, promising an extraordinary celebration of African creativity.

After years of traversing various riverbanks, Nyege Nyege is headed to the new site that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the falls, sacred trees, and ancestral gathering spaces.

Nyege Nyege came alive on Friday

Adrift Overland Camp boasts robust festival infrastructure, including convenient on-site bungee jumping, adding an extra layer of adventure for attendees.

It is located just 20 minutes from Jinja town, 2.5 hours from Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and 3.5 hours from Entebbe International Airport.

This strategic partnership with local custodians also highlights a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship and community empowerment, grounding Nyege Nyege in purpose for the next decade.

Revellers at Nyege Nyege

As the organisers stated, "By inaugurating a home for the next ten years, we celebrate what makes Nyege Nyege truly unique: the music, the people, the vibe, the nature, and the community that carries it all".

A Decade of Pushing Boundaries: "Ekigunda Ky’Omuliro"

This year's festival, themed "Ekigunda Ky’Omuliro – The Gathering of the Flame," marks a key milestone: a decade of fearlessly pushing the boundaries of African creativity. What began as an underground gathering has blossomed into a global movement, establishing itself as a sanctuary for alternative African music, radical artistic expression, and communal joy.

Over the past ten years, Nyege Nyege has fostered a unique cultural ecosystem, connecting thousands of artists, dancers, and dreamers across continents.

This tenth edition is not merely a look back at past achievements but a bold declaration of future aspirations, promising an expansive cultural programme spanning music, fashion, film, and food.

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed excitement about partnering for this "milestone celebration," vowing to deliver a "bigger, bolder, and more electric" event with world-class production.

Immersive Experiences and Global Collaborations

The 2025 festival promises an unparalleled artistic journey with over 300 artists performing across six immersive stages, each "curated with cosmic intention".

Nyege Nyege

These stages will bridge ancestral rhythms with underground innovation and future-facing sounds, showcasing a unique blend where Uganda’s musical heritage converges with global club culture and diasporic influences from the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond.

Beyond the music, Nyege Nyege will host the Kwetu Kwanza Festival, celebrating Africa’s visionary designers with runway takeovers and wearable art, and the Matatu Film Stage, offering bold selections of African cinema.