Mbarara Brunch affair returns with Gordon's Gin experience

The highly anticipated Mbarara Brunch Affair is making its return this Sunday, promising an immersive experience for attendees, regardless of their week.

Gordon's Gin is set to transform the Mbarara Country Inn into a dazzling venue, with preparations already underway to ensure a stylish and vibrant atmosphere for guests.

The event, designed to provide a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement, will be hosted by the delightful Sarah Kisha.

Mbarara Brunch Affair

Attendees can look forward to an energetic day filled with super sets from a lineup of talented DJs, including Hjozeh, Banx, Mac DJ, Brizo, and Smooth DJ, while Lithan MC and Belga MC will keep the vibes high throughout the festivities.

Complimentary Cocktails and Gourmet Delights Await

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed at the Gordon's "Ginspiration Station," a specially curated space designed for sharing and captioning memorable Gordon's moments, setting an engaging tone for the day.

Mbarara Brunch Affair

Nancy Nansikombi, Gordon's Brand Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are thrilled to continue bringing the Gordon's experience to the Mbarara Brunch Affair.

"Our Gin is known for quality and good times and we've curated a series of engaging elements to ensure every guest has an exceptional time from the moment they step through the door."

Mbarara Brunch Affair

Further into the venue, the elegant Bar will offer the first 100 guests a complimentary Gordon's welcome cocktail, setting a premium tone for the afternoon.

Guests will then be comfortably seated to indulge in a variety of delectable kitchen delights and brunch favourites from a dedicated food area.

Mbarara Brunch Affair