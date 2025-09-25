American DJ Skrillex to headline 10th Nyege Nyege fest at Kalagala falls

The Nyege Nyege Festival returns in November for its 10th anniversary in Jinja.

The show this year will be headlined by American DJ and producer Skrillex, organisers have confirmed.

Taking place from 20–23 November 2025 at Kalagala Falls on the Nile River, the festival will be hosted at the scenic Adrift Overland Camp & River Club.

Known for revolutionising global dance music, Skrillex has performed on some of the world’s grandest stages including Coachella, Glastonbury, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza.

His debut at Nyege Nyege is being hailed as a historic moment for East Africa’s music scene.

Skrillex

Over 100 Artists, Six Stages, One Incredible Experience

Alongside Skrillex, the festival promises a dynamic lineup of more than 100 performers spread across six immersive stages.

Audiences can expect a heady mix of ancestral rhythms, electronic experimentation, and forward-thinking sounds that define Nyege Nyege’s signature style.

The full artist roster is yet to be revealed, with organisers promising further surprises that will deliver an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community.

The Nyege Nyege Festival

A Decade of Dance, Discovery, and Diaspora

From humble beginnings as an underground party on the banks of the Nile, Nyege Nyege has grown into a global movement.

Over the past decade, it has united thousands of artists, dancers, and dreamers from across Africa and beyond, championing alternative African music and radical artistic expression.

This year’s edition is both a celebration of the journey so far and a bold step into the future.

A party ain't a party until its Nyege Nyege

A Festival Like No Other – at a New Home

Now permanently based at Kalagala Falls, Nyege Nyege offers a truly unique setting with panoramic river views, lush wilderness, and on-site adventure activities like bungee jumping.

The festival experience is further enhanced with a new adventure and discovery package by sautisafari.com and exclusive TRACE+ digital content for early bird ticket holders.

Organised by Talent Africa Group in partnership with Uganda Waragi, MTN, Trace TV, and others, Nyege Nyege 2025 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. The portal is open—see you at the river.