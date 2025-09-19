‘Cindy to challenge Museveni on Bobi Wine music ban in upcoming meeting’

Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) President Cindy Sanyu has announced her intention to formally complain to President Yoweri Museveni about the government’s tendency to stifle the careers of musicians who also diverge into opposition politics.

The songstress says she will raise this matter with the president in their upcoming meeting with members of her association.

"Soon we shall have a meeting as leaders of the Uganda Musicians Association with President Yoweri Museveni, and this is something I will talk about," she said.

“I will ask him if there is a possibility of differentiating between the mucic and political careers of a person.”

Cindy was disappointed that her friend and fellow artist could not join her on stage at the concert.

The two have a hit song together, 'Dilemma.'

"I absolutely miss him, especially given that we have a song together," she said.

"At my concert, it would have been heavenly to have him show up on stage just as Bobi Wine, not as Kyagulanyi, the political leader."

The singer lamented that Bobi Wine's new political identity has made it impossible for him to perform, as authorities repeatedly block his concerts.

Bobi Wine last had a concert in Uganda in late 20218.

Police and other security agencies have cited security concerns, political messaging, and failure to meet event requirements as reasons for the ban.

However, Bobi Wine's supporters believe the reasons are politically motivated, aimed at silencing his popular voice.

Sanyu, however, believes that a person should not be confined to a single role in life.

"God gives us many responsibilities in this world, and it is not good to tie down a person to one thing and block them from doing another," she stated.