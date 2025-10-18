Copyright clash: The takedown of 'Ngenderera' and Daddy Andre’s double-dealing drama

In the vibrant world of Ugandan music, where Afrobeat rhythms and collaborations often propel tracks to viral fame, a recent controversy has rocked the industry. The hit song 'Ngenderera', a collaboration between rising star Willar Stary and the dynamic duo Kataleya & Kandle, was abruptly pulled from YouTube, leaving fans puzzled and artists scrambling.

Released in July 2025, the track quickly amassed over a million views, blending catchy melodies with themes of love and pursuit, but its success was short-lived due to a tangled web of ownership disputes involving a Canadian-based artist known as Twin Jojo (often stylized as Twin Jojjo).

Willar Stary, an up-and-coming Ugandan artist known for tracks like 'Kibuga' and 'Wawa', teamed up with Kataleya & Kandle, a popular female duo celebrated for their energetic performances.

The official music video, directed by Simon, featured vibrant visuals and behind-the-scenes footage that captured the creative process, further boosting its appeal.

By August 2025, it had garnered significant airplay, even landing on channels like TRACE Mziki, with endorsements from media outlets hailing it as a breakout hit.

The song’s infectious beat and relatable lyrics propelled it to over 1 million views on Willar Stary’s YouTube channel, marking a career milestone for all involved.

However, just as momentum was building, the video vanished from the platform this week, sparking widespread speculation.

The removal was initiated by Twin Jojo, a Canadian artist with Ugandan roots, who filed a copyright claim against the track.

According to reports, Twin Jojo asserted ownership over the song’s production elements, leading YouTube to enforce its takedown policy swiftly. This move came as a shock to fans, as “Ngenderera” had been freely available for months without prior disputes.

Twin Jojo, relatively lesser-known in mainstream Ugandan circles has not publicly commented extensively on the matter. However, sources suggest the claim stems from prior agreements that were allegedly breached.

At the heart of this controversy is Daddy Andre, a prominent Ugandan producer and artist known for his work with talents like Willar Stary on tracks such as 'Summer Time.'

Reports indicate that Daddy Andre is accused of selling the same song or at least its core beats and production twice: once to Willar Stary and Kataleya & Kandle, and again to Twin Jojo.

This double-dealing has positioned Andre squarely in the middle of the mess, turning what could have been a simple collaboration into a full-blown legal and reputational fiasco.

The fallout has been swift: Not only was the song removed, but it has raised questions about ownership in other collaborations involving Andre. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media, expressing frustration over how such oversights can derail promising careers.

For Willar Stary, this takedown is a setback amid his rising profile, but it also highlights the vulnerabilities artists face when relying on producers like Daddy Andre.