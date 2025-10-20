Chameleone happy to perform at Bobi Wine campaign rally 

Singer Jose Chameleone has said he is open to working with NUP President, Bobi Wine in the ongoing election campaigns, provided he is invited.

Speaking in an interview in the US, where he was attending his friend Juliet Zawedde’s wedding, Chameleone said he would be happy to sing at an NUP campaign rally, despite his NRM allegiance.

He described Bobi Wine has his good friend, and noted that a music performance wouldn't mean joining the opposition front

“If Bobi Wine calls me, I will sing for him. Not even hiring me, but if he calls me as his friend to come sing at his rally in Bugiri, I will come,” he said

“It doesn’t mean that If I sing at his campaign I will stop supporting the NRM. It is the same reason a Muslim will go to a Catholic Church. I can also go to a Mosque without first converting to Islam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leone Island boss, said his own family is a melting pot of politics, pointing out his younger brother, Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso, who recently joined the NUP.

Jose Chameleone with Bobi Wine

“In our house we have many parties. Pallaso belongs to NUP, our father is DP and I am NRM. I love that party so much because the party I grew up seeing. I also love President Yoweri Museveni so much, not just because he paid for my treatment in hospital because he has a special character.”

He added, “I don’t see myself moving to any other party; I am too old, I will die in the NRM”

Chameleone joined the nascent NUP party in 2020 along with other top leaders of the Democratic party.

ADVERTISEMENT