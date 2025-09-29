Singer Pallaso joins opposition NUP

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso was this Monday morning welcomed by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) into the fold.

Pallaso was received officially by NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in parliament at their party offices in Kampala.

Dressed in a red suit, the singer shook hands with Bobi Wine, confirming that he was now part of the team.

He said his decision was based on his conviction to transform Uganda.

“This is our job and this is our nation,” he said

“I am ready to be remembered for something important. The NUP is my party and you have my support, 100%.”

Pallaso

Making the pronouncement

Just hours earlier, on Sunday night, Pallaso took to social media to pronounce that he was joining the leading opposition front.

