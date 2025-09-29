Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Pallaso joins opposition NUP

29 September 2025 at 11:44
Pallaso was received officially by NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in parliament at their party offices in Kampala.
Pallaso was recieved into NUP by Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi
Pallaso was recieved into NUP by Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso was this Monday morning welcomed by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) into the fold.

Pallaso was received officially by NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in parliament at their party offices in Kampala.

Dressed in a red suit, the singer shook hands with Bobi Wine, confirming that he was now part of the team.

He said his decision was based on his conviction to transform Uganda.

Recommended For You

“This is our job and this is our nation,” he said 

ADVERTISEMENT

I am ready to be remembered for something important. The NUP is my party and you have my support, 100%.”

Pallaso

Pallaso

Making the pronouncement

Just hours earlier, on Sunday night, Pallaso took to social media to pronounce that he was joining the leading opposition front.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Bobi Wine welcomed him to the team and praised him for making his decision public 

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.