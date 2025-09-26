NUP opens regional offices in Mbarara 

The National Unity Platform President, Bobi Wine on Friday, officially launched the party's new regional headquarters in Mbarara.

The office is located along Kiswahili Road opposite Independence Park in Mbarara City

NUP new offices in Mbarara

Bobi Wine said the office was launched in the memory of Jolly Muigisha, the late former NUP Deputy President who passed away in September 2024.

The party president was flanked by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, and party chief Mobiliser Fred Nyanzi among other party officials.

During the office launch, Bobi Wine received scores of NUP contestants from the western region who will carry the party flag in next year’s general elections

Rubongoya in his speech, said the office was set up despite the party’s constrained resources.

“We do not have much but every resource we get, we use for the good of the struggle,” he said.

“This office is in the most prime location in the city, neighboring Independence Park which is the heart of Mbarara.”