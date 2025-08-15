Afrigo Band's 50-year legacy: A feat unlikely to be repeated

Afrigo Band, Uganda’s legendary musical group, is set to mark an extraordinary achievement—its 50th anniversary.

The band held a press conference ahead of their milestone concert, scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Kampala Sheraton.

Afrigo Band members at the conference

The members spoke with a sense of gratitude about their longevity in the music industry, a feat they said will be hard to replicate by any other band in the near future.

Racheal Magoola, one of the band members, expressed deep gratitude for the journey. She noted, "We are thankful for everything, because to make it and be a legendary historical band like Afrigo is a blessing. We’ve played for five generations, and nowadays, during shows, we see children and grandchildren singing our songs, and it feels really good."

Magoola added that this concert would be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many. "50 years is not achieved every day. Many of us will not see another band for 50 years. This is a celebration that everybody must be at, because it might be a one-time event for a lot of people."

An Unmatched Legacy in Uganda’s Music Scene

The celebration of Afrigo Band’s 50 years of success is set to be an unforgettable event, especially with the inclusion of renowned international musician Kofi Olomide.

Moses Matovu

Moses Matovu, the founder of Afrigo Band, acknowledged the band’s historic status, stating, "We are humbled to be with the star of Africa, Kofi Olomide, on our 50th anniversary. I believe this show will be etched in the history of Ugandan music."

Kofi Olomide, who will join the band on stage, also praised Afrigo for their remarkable achievement. He said, "It is such a big achievement for Afrigo to be marking 50 years of success. We are all trying to be like them, but it’s incredibly difficult."

Kofi Olomide

A Celebration of Success and Unity

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, organisers of the event, added, "For 50 years, Afrigo has been the soundtrack of Uganda, inspiring Ugandans with their music. Now, we get to celebrate their incredible journey and the joy they bring to so many lives."

With support from sponsors like Stanbic Bank, Tusker Malt, Sheraton, Capital FM, Safe Boda, Pepsi, and UCC, the celebration is poised to be an unforgettable night for music lovers. The partnership and the inclusion of Kofi Olomide only serve to elevate the historical significance of this event, marking a proud moment in Ugandan music history.

Talent Africa's Aly Aibhai

Ticket information

Early bird tickets are now on sale, with bronze tickets priced at 50,000 UGX and silver tickets at 100,000 UGX. Fans can effortlessly purchase tickets through the FlexiPay App or by dialling *291# on any mobile network, ensuring a seamless and cashless transaction experience.

In addition to exclusive early bird discounts and FlexiPay-only perks, concert-goers will benefit from fast-lane access at the venue, allowing them to immerse themselves fully in the vibrant sounds of Afrigo without any hassle.

For those seeking a premium experience, tables are available for purchase, offering an elevated way to enjoy the concert with friends and family.

